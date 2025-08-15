News Tourism zone launches local pilot program 15/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Newly appointed Mid North Tourism Zone Board - John Bell (Adelaide), Bridget Johns (Yorke Peninsula), Sandy Verschoor (chairperson), Angela Ruddenklau (Clare Valley and Southern Flinders), Anne Minion (Yorke Peninsula) and Dylan Strong (Yorke Peninsula/Clare Valley). (James Swanborough: 496473) James Swanborough The past week has seen a range of stakeholder engagements across the region in celebration of the launch of South […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password