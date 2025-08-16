News Upgraded Virginia hub to flourish for horticulture 16/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Northern Adelaide Food Cluster marketing and events officer Nicolette Colangelo, chairperson Barrie Lloyd and cluster manager Joe Coluccio within the new spaces at the Virginia Horticulture Centre. (Supplied) Horticultural businesses are being invited to make the most of the upgraded Virginia Horticulture Centre, which now includes facilities to […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password