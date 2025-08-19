News Nungas on Country in Koolunga 19/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The Nungas in Koolunga event also marked a family reunion for many in the community, including Aunty Ros Weetra and Aunty Pat Waria-Read, Pauline Branson David 'Munge' Weetra, Uncle Vearle (Aunty Ros' partner), Joy Makepeace, David's children Lauren and Liam and grandson Zachary. (Supplied) James Swanborough Over the past week, a SALA exhibition with a difference brought Aboriginal art, story and spirit to the heart of […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password