News Construction underway at Xavier College Riverlea Park campus 21/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail College Principal Mark Flaherty, Year 11 Gawler Belt student Bleire, CESA Executive Director Dr Neil McGoran, Mossop C+I Joint Managing Director Grant Mossop, Chair of South Australian Commission for Catholic Schools (SACCS) John Neate, and Year 11 Gawler Belt student, Serelyna. (Supplied) Construction is underway at Xavier College's new Riverlea park campus, with a breaking ground ceremony held on the site of […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password