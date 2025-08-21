News Techgrow power forward with Goldacres 21/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Techgrow and Goldacres are joining forces. Pictured is Kathy and Colin Mitchell (Techgrow), Stephen Richards (Goldacres), Brett Mitchell (Techgrow), and Simon Hole (Goldacres). (Harry Mead: 492135) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492135 Techgrow is proud to announce an exciting new partnership, becoming an authorised dealer for the full range of Goldacres Sprayers. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password