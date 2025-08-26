News Country Cabinet comes to Clare 26/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Premier Peter Malinauskas, Minister for Human Services and Seniors and Ageing Well Nat Cook and Minister for Health and Wellbeing Chris Picton meet around the firepit in preparation for the Country Cabinet forum. (James Swanborough: 498192) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 498192 James Swanborough Hospitals, Roads, and Energy infrastructure were top of the agenda at the weekend’s Country Cabinet in Clare. Ahead of a […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password