News Spalding shines with military spectacle 26/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Craig Reschke, Mark Williams, Adam Fitzgerald, Nicholas Bruce, Tony Piccolo, Joe Szakacs, Liam Fitzgerald, John Gibson, Fiona Fitzgerald, Kevin Fitzgerald, Charmaine Kopp, Keith Pluckrose, Raylene Tohl. (Harry Mead: 498152) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 498152 Harry Mead The Spalding Military Show and Shine attracted visitors and exhibits from across the state, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password