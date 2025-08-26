Spalding shines with military spectacle

Craig Reschke, Mark Williams, Adam Fitzgerald, Nicholas Bruce, Tony Piccolo, Joe Szakacs, Liam Fitzgerald, John Gibson, Fiona Fitzgerald, Kevin Fitzgerald, Charmaine Kopp, Keith Pluckrose, Raylene Tohl. (Harry Mead: 498152)
Harry Mead

The Spalding Military Show and Shine attracted visitors and exhibits from across the state, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.