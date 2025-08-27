News Funds help Wheels in Motion to roll on 27/08/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Member for Light Tony Piccolo MP and Minister for Human Services Nat Cook MP with program coordinator Lucy Drummond and program graduate Sara Louise. (Harry Mead: 498435) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 498435 Harry Mead A non-for-profit program getting local youths behind the wheel has received a grant to ensure the continued delivery of its […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password