News Ag Ministers drought and about 17/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Kerry Heinrich, Minister Julie Collins MP, Minister Clare Scriven MLC and Ben Heinrich talk drought in Black Springs. (James Swanborough: 503366) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 503366 James Swanborough Timed to coincide with the National Drought Forum, the Federal and South Australian governments last week announced joint funding for […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password