News Reds show depth of quality at Clare Wine Show 23/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The Carl Sobels Trophy for Best Vintage Section Dry Red, presented by Seguin Moreau Australia, went to the 2023 Jim Barry The Farm Cabernet. (Supplied: Clare Media) James Swanborough In what winemakers across the region acknowledge was a particularly challenging vintage, Clare Valley has continued to develop its reputation […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password