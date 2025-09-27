Jobs boost in Gladstone Gaol wish list

President of Gladstone Community Development and Tourism Association, David Catford, in front of Gladstone Gaol with a copy of the group's town development plan. (George Yankovich)
By George Yankovich

Re-opening the Gladstone Gaol could create up to 40 ongoing and temporary jobs according to the town’s progress association, which […]

