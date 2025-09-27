News Laura locals elected to guide $1 million spend 27/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The Laura community members elected to guide the delivery of the State Government funding, Leanne Opperman, Anthony Lines, Frank Bernhardt and Sophie Millington (Cat Blesing absent). (Supplied) Harry Mead A committee of eight representatives from the Laura community and Northern Areas Council have recently been unveiled as the committee […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password