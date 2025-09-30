News Small communities promote connections 30/09/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Among the attendees at the final day of the conference in Kapunda. (Back): Rhys Williams MP (Member for Mandurah), Tony Piccolo MP (Member for Light), Mel Zerner (Eudunda Community Business and Tourism Committee), Mick Talbot (Friends of Kapunda Inc), Rhonda Seymour (Auburn Community Development Committee), Lynette Seccafien (Two Wells), Kelly Richards (Wasleys Community Group); (front): Bill Close (Light Regional Council Mayor), Anita Thiele (Friends of Kapunda Book Shop), Danny Menzel and Maxine Donald (Kapunda Mural Town Committee) and Peter Kenyon (Bank of Ideas). (Jarrad Delaney: 506528) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 506528 James Swanborough and Jarrad Delaney The challenges facing small towns, and the opportunities they are creating were highlighted across the Mid North as the National […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password