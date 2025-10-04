News Agricultural Horizon displayed at Field Days 04/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Horizon Christian School Year 6 student Anita Lampe and community relations officer Caitlin Menelaou with some of the sheep featured at the Yorke Peninsula Field Days. (Jarrad Delaney: 507746) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 507746 Jarrad Delaney There were many different exhibitors at the Yorke Peninsula Field Days in the past week, including a prominent Mid North […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password