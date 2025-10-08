News Operation sheep drop 08/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Around half of the donated lambs, with Kerry-Ann Ahern: Clare Valley Children's Centre, Assistant Director; Sharon Ashford: Uniting Country SA, Domestic Violence Case Manager; Simon Millcock: Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb coordinator; Amy Allegretto: SACWA Warnes Group, President; Joan Ramsey: SACWA, Balaklava Member. (supplied) James Swanborough This year's Clare Valley Festival of the Lamb included a call for people to produce their own woollen sheep for […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password