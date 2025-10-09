Movies come to Martindale as Hanging Rock legacy honoured

Member for Frome, Penny Pratt MP with Jacinta Gibson from Martindale Hall, on the steps of the hall with the crowd gathered for the screening of Picnic at Hanging Rock visible in the background. (Jarrad Delaney: 508313)
Jarrad Delaney

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Australian movie classic ‘Picnic at Hanging Rock’, and to mark the occasion […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.