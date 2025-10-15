High spirits at Mallala RSL tea time

Dressed for the occasion at Mallala RSL are, (back): Sue Wood, Georgina Wood, Helen Vermeeren, Rosemary Carolan; (front): Robby Sylvester, Karen Kelly and Maggie Murphy. (Jarrad Delaney: 509817)
Jarrad Delaney

Mallala RSL Sub Branch has continued to provide a social hub for the town and surrounds, highlighted as it hosted […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.