News Jamestown hits Apex at national ceremony 22/10/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Outgoing national Apex president Ben Curnow presents the Club of the Year award to Jamestown Club secretary Donna Kelly and outgoing president Mark Blake, alongside previous winners Mel and Michael Godfrey from the previous club of the year. (Supplied) Harry Mead Jamestown Apex Club swept up multiple recognitions on the national stage, including the prestigious National Apex Club of the Year. […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password