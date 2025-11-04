Mosaic mirror of Blyth’s visage

Barry Spinks, Aarti Seksaria (Neoen), Ian Roberts and Rodney Reid (Wakefield Regional Council) in front of the mosaic in Blyth. (Jarrad Delaney: 514581)
Jarrad Delaney

As part of the weekend's 150 years celebrations of Blyth, a new artistic installation was unveiled which reflects life in […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.