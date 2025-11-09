News United in play, united in pink 09/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Hummocks and Balaklava club members, and the Gangell family united and ready to ‘Play 4 Pink’. (Back): Bryce Guthberg, Bridget Guthberg, Ashley Williams, Sonja Gangell; (front): Halle Young, Alexa Arthur, Grace Guthberg, Ella Hahesy, Ilka Gangell and Evie Hahesy. (Jarrad Delaney: 516104) Jarrad Delaney Rivals on the netball court, two Adelaide Plains Netball Association clubs are uniting to raise funds for a local family, […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password