News 20 years strong for Laura Info Centre 15/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The Laura Information Centre committee celebrated their 20th anniversary, pictured is Julie Thomson, Rhonda Pech, Sue Scarman, Anne Schaffner, Chris Kallisch, Fran Birrell and Member for Stuart Geoff Brock MP.(Harry Mead: 517693) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517693 Harry Mead A Laura community-driven initiative is powering on, recently celebrating 20 years of service to the town. The Laura Information Centre […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password