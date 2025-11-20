PINERY 10 YEARS: Earl reflects on Pinery fire

Phillip Earl, displaying medals he received during his service with the CFS, is stepping down from the role of Light Group Officer. (Jarrad Delaney: 517820)
Jarrad Delaney

CFS Light Group Officer Phillip Earl is preparing for his next chapter as he steps down from his role after […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.