News PINERY 10 YEARS: Restoring Grace at Moquet Lee 20/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Peter March standing under one of the shelters at Moquet Lee, which includes panels detailing the history of Grace Plains and chronicles the Pinery fire. (Jarrad Delaney: 517719) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517719 Jarrad Delaney Grace Plains is a locality nearly 10 kilometres north of Mallala, with a population of about 40 people, which felt […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password