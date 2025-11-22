News Clare Community Centre secured 22/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Clare Community Centre Coordinator, Lucy Drummond with Clare Valley Children's Centre's Community Development Officer, Joanna Kelley and Director, Jane Leslie. (Clare Community Centre Facebook page) Kalli Batzavalis The Clare Community Centre has held its official opening celebration and has secured a state-level funding program for the next […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password