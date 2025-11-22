News PINERY 10 YEARS: Ongoing fire support takes to skies 22/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Pilot Sam Horjus with one of the Aerotech water bombers stationed at Hoyleton, ready to respond to fire across the region. (Jarrad Delaney: 517715) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 517715 Jarrad Delaney Whenever a fire has broken out across the Mid North in recent times, the sight of the red Aerotech water […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password