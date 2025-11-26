News Lot of heart for Hamley Op Shop 26/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Committee members of Heart of Hamley Op Shop, excited with the latest developments which include working towards providing small grants. From left are Barbara Chappell, Brenton Chappell, Janelle Bishop, Lesley Rosenthal, Craig Schahinger, Lynda Webb and Kelly Tuddenham. Absent is Em Todd. (Jarrad Delaney: 519979) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 519979 Jarrad Delaney Hamley Bridge's local op shop is taking a major step forward in supporting the local community, as it prepares to […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password