News SA to establish first Lived Experience Advisory Networks, announced at Clare Vigil 26/11/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Minister Hildyard speaks to guests at Clare's Candlelight Vigil remembering victims and survivors of family violence. (Kalli Batzavalis: 520462) Kalli Batzavalis The South Australian government has revealed to the Plains Producer at Clare’s Candlelight Vigil for victims and survivors of family […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password