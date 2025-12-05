News Port Wakefield missile factory ready for launch 05/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Air Marshal Leon Phillips, Jen McManus (Lockheed Martin vice president production operations), Paula Hartley (Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, tactical missiles), Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy and Premier Peter Malinauskas cut the ribbon to officially open the new factory at Port Wakefield. (Jarrad Delaney: 522728) Jarrad Delaney Australian missile production will begin in Port Wakefield this year following the official opening of a new factory, one of […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password