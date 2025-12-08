News Christmas arrives at the Clare Pageant 08/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Braxton Kennedy, Luke Polden, Chester Carle, Jobe Clifford, Brodie Reljich and Clara Ottens score lots of lollies from Santa's helpers. (Kalli Batzavalis: 522849) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 522849 Kalli Batzavalis Clare’s annual Christmas Pageant started with a bang this year as families filled the main road to welcome in the […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password