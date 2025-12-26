News Looking Back on 2025 – March 26/12/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Tad's Embroidery Service owner Steve Renshaw in the dark on 14 March in front of the embroidery machines they could not use. (Jarrad Delaney: 465873) Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 465873 - Premier Peter Malinauskas and the South Australian Cabinet brought the Country Cabinet to the Adelaide Plains, which included announcements […] Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password * Remember Me Forgot Password