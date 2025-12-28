Looking Back on 2025 – July

Wakefield Regional Council project coordinator William Dickson removes the road closed sign as the Edith Terrace/Short Terrace roundabout in Balaklava opens up again for traffic. (Jarrad Delaney: 485737)

- The last surviving Australian veteran of the Battle of Kapyong, Keith Thomas shared his incredible recount as the nation […]

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.