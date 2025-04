Lock in May 15 for season break!

Andrew Parker

Machinery for coming on board as the sponsors to this competition. As this goes to print a few have already missed out.

But with five predictions for May 15, it is a lock for the season break 2025! So, drag out your air seeders, sow the seed and wait for it to grow.

Unfortunately, Easter was not the drenching rain we were hoping for although a few areas did snag 7-8mm of rain which would have been handy for rainwater tanks.

For most though it was not enough to register. Expect a few more dust storms in the next few weeks.

The record dry conditions mean there is little stubble cover, and a big blow will be needed before any significant rain event.

Watch for news reports as city dwellers moan about the dust pollution. Sadly, there is little farmers can do about it.

Despite best farming practices we are still at the mercy of mother nature.

Here follows those remaining in the season break competition. Nearest the pin wins!

Peter Humpries (Barabba) – April 21

Tom Robinson (Halbury) – April 22

Dillon Catford (Hoyleton) – April 22

Claire Catford (Hoyleton) – April 22

Johnny O’Mahoney (Balaklava) – April 23

Sophie Parker (Eudunda) – April 24

Space Gregory (Owen Arms Hotel) – April 25

Andrew Rowe (Balaklava) – April 25

Wayne Heaslip (Grace Plains) – April 26

Glen Bubner (Alma) – April 27

Mark McInerney (Riverton) – April 27

Brenton Reinke (Bordertown) – April 27

Bryce Chapman (Hoyleton) – April 28

Angus Wiech (Eudunda) – April 28

Paul Blackett (Redbanks) – April 29

Darren Schilling (Bute) – April 29

Bazz Harkness (Owen) – April 30

Peter McPharlin (Balaklava) – April 30

Eddie McArdle (Balaklava) – April 30

Andrew Parker (Owen) – May 1

Tony Craddock (Greenock) – May 1

Peter Freebairn (Owen) – May 2

Matt Noble (Hoyleton) – May 2

Richard Konzag (Mallala) – May 3

Darren Davey (Balaklava) – May 4

Nigel Olsen (Balaklava) – May 4

Shirley Hean (Auburn) – May 5

Paul Lange (Adelaide) – May 5

Samuel Tiller (Balaklava) – May 6

Dave Hartwell (Owen) – May 8

Marie Heaslip – May 8

Kayleigh Parker (Owen) – May 10

Jim Franks (Mallala) – May 10

Rob Saint (Long Plains) – May 10

Andy Michael (Upper Wakefield) – May 10

Paul Daniel (Bowmans) – May 11

Greg Gaze (Owen) – May 12

John Page (Balaklava) – May 12

Melissa Davis (Salter Springs) – May 13

Alf Tiller (Balaklava) – May 13

Lyall Haynes (Hamley Bridge) – May 14

Jacob Rowe (Balaklava) – May 14

Kaden Zerk (Hoskins Corner) – May 15

Alex O’Loan (Grace Plains) – May 15

Philip Shepherd (Balaklava) – May 15

Dale Schulz (Saddleworth) – May 15

Marie Heaslip (Balaklava) – May 15

Matt Freebairn (Owen) – May 16

Corey Temby (Balaklava) – May 16

Emily Foal-Jacka (Balaklava) – May 16

Jack Heaslip (Grace Plains) – May 17

Wayne Heaslip – May 18

Sandy Hogetts (Owen) – May 18

Pat Redden (Clare) – May 19

Simon May (Balaklava) – May 20

Mark Bigg (Watchman) – May 20

Ken Cunningham (Balaklava) – May 20

Valerie Carling (Blyth) – May 21

Peter Schulz (Saddleworth) – May 21

Riley Lane (Owen) – May 22

Matt Burford (Hoskins Corner) – May 22

Roger Mann (Warrick, UK) – May 23

Christine Simon (Halbury) – May 24

Peter Shepherd (Balaklava) – May 26

Jillian Parker (Owen) – May 26

Sam Branson (Tarlee) – May 27

Donna McArdle – May 28

David Long (Watervale) – May 28

Fraser Wiech (Robertstown) – May 29

Josh Young (Balaklava) – May 30

Mark Lane (Owen) – May 31

Paul Taylor (Balaklava) – May 31

Tania Heaslip (Grace Plains) – June 1

Nat Lane (Owen) – June 2

Jamie Tiller (Balaklava) – June 2

Paul Sharman (Forestville) – June 2

Duncan Crawford (Halbury) – June 3

Shaun Nottle (Lochiel) – June 4

Britt Lane (Owen) – June 6

Pam Duncan (Owen) – June 6

Kelvin Tiller (Grace Plains) – June 6

Dylan Wood (Owen) – June 7

Ben Michael (Pinery) – June 10

Nick May (Balaklava) – June 11

Jake Harkness (Owen) – June 15

Peter Stevens (Tarlee) – June 15

Mark Parish (Auburn) – June 25

Nicole Gregory (Balaklava) – June 27

Luke Shepley (Hewett) – June 27

Ross Wiech (Robertstown) – July 11

Wayne Jericho (Balaklava) – August 8

Corbin Schuster (Freeling) – August 15

Noel Bubner – May 1, 2026