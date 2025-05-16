Spray drift workshop coming to Crystal Brook

A final round of Grain Producers SA’s spray drift workshops will take place later this month, including one at Crystal Brook next week.

Grain Producers SA has been focussed on improving on-farm chemical stewardship and ensuring best practice application techniques across South Australian grain growing regions.

The free workshops are led by spray application specialist Mary O’Brien, who has more than 25 years experience working with farmers and industry across Australia and has worked to provide practical, science-backed guidance to reduce the risk of spray drift and managing hazardous inversions.

Four workshops have been planned for late May, including at Crystal Brook Football Club on Kendrew Avenue, Crystal Brook on Wednesday, May 28 from 9am to 3pm.

Grain Producers SA has delivered 11 spray workshops across SA, with strong attendance reaching more than 100 grain producers directly.

Grain Producers SA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the strong uptake of the workshops reflected producers’ commitment to responsible chemical use, continuous improvement and innovation.

“Grain producers across the state have shown great leadership by turning up and engaging in these important workshops, despite the challenges of the ongoing drought,” he said.

“Spray drift is a real risk to our industry’s social licence, and these sessions are equipping growers with the knowledge and tools to help prevent off-target impacts and protect neighbouring crops, communities, and the environment, while also learning about new innovations in the field.”

Mr Perry said it was not about ticking a box, it was about building confidence in practices and demonstrating to the broader community grain producers took their responsibilities seriously.

“Having Mary O’Brien deliver these final sessions is a huge asset to growers — her knowledge and communication style make the science relatable and the advice highly actionable,” he said.

“We encourage anyone involved in spraying to come along and get the most up-to-date insights.”

The workshops were made possible thanks to funding support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) AgTech Adoption Program, which aims to support practical adoption of technology and improved on-farm practices.

The other three workshops will take place at Coomandook Uniting Church on Monday, May 26, Imperial Football Club at Murray Bridge on Tuesday, May 27, and Minlaton District Community and Sports Centre on Thursday, May 29.

Producers, spray operators, agronomists, machinery operators and farm staff are invited to register for the workshops online at www.grainproducerssa.com.au/news-media/events/