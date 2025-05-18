Grim news for state’s prime farming land

Andrew Parker

Tens of thousands of new homes are set to be established on some of the states most highly productive agricultural land. New laws were passed i parliament last week which has opened up vast parcels of land previously protected as a major part of the state’s food bowl.

Supported by both houses of parliament it will see about 43,000 new houses around Roseworthy and Two Wells. With swathes of parklands (formerly highly productive agricultural land ) included in this concrete city expected to rival Mount Gambier.

Housing should not come at the expense of prime agricultural land!

Whilst there are large areas of far less productive land available. This is an example of a government out of touch with agriculture, who have employed consultants to come up with a solution, which will be to the long-term detriment of SA agriculture.

Housing minister Nick Champion may be busy congratulating himself, but in 20 to 30 years’ time these extra people are going to be looking for food. A disappointing day indeed. One future generations, will lament.

GPSA CEO Brad Perry has stated: “The very Parliament that established the EFPAs has now voted to weaken them, opening prime cropping land, 33 per cent more productive than the state average, for housing development.”

To get some perspective not shown with information being bandied about, he also stated: “The cropping land now to be rezoned for housing development in areas like Roseworthy, Two Wells and Murray Bridge supports the production of enough grain for 57 million loaves of bread every year. That is not an insignificant contribution,”

Shadow Minister for Housing, Michelle Lensink said South Australian farmers fed us, yet under Labor they were shut out of decisions about their own land.

“Regional communities around South Australia deserve to be heard,” she said.

The opposition did put forward amendments which were rejected including:

– Opening up the underutilised corridor west of Port Wakefield Road, north of Riverlea. This land is served by a dual-carriageway and is in good proximity to the AUKUS Project at Osborne. There are already two significant proposed developments in this corridor which are supported by the Adelaide Plains Council whichthe government has just blocked.

– Two Wells West, providing 9000 homes for 22,500 people.

– A Dublin Green Circular Economy Precinct that would transform an underutilised site into South Australia’s first green, industrial, residential and clean energy economy precinct using sustainable technologies. This included 1300 new homes for 3250 people at Dublin. The developer is prepared to pay for the sewerage.

– Provided additional land around Victor Harbor and Goolwa that is no longer suitable for long term viable farming. Most of these allotments have single dwellings and are currently well serviced with existing water and electricity infrastructure.

– Ensured independent mapping and auditing of primary production land is undertaken to better identify where non-prime agricultural land could be sensibly released for housing.

– Allowed farmer representation on the State Planning Commission to ensure agricultural communities have a voice.

– Ensured public reporting of farmland audits to allow communities to see the facts for themselves.

Sadly, when a government has such a majority sensible policy is often ignored when put forward by an opposition.

Fertiliser Update with Derryn Stringer, Agfert Fertilisers

While the current forecast remains dry and confidence in widespread rain is low, one thing we know about farming is that conditions can shift quickly.

Many growers have taken the opportunity to start their seeding program and make strategic input decisions that could pay off if conditions improve.

History tells us that even in challenging starts, timely breaks can still deliver a profitable season, and with global markets remaining favourable, there is still plenty of reason to stay optimistic and ready.

PHOSPHATES

Global Market: Phosphate prices are rising due to limited global supply, with China’s return to the export market now delayed until at least mid-June.

Domestic Outlook: Locally, the market remains steady in southern Australia, supported by early-season buying and cautious grower sentiment around weather. All MAP and DAP stocks are now landed at Balaklava and Cowell, ready for dispatch.

Price Movement: MAP pricing has firmed on tight supply, while DAP remains stable due to better availability. Any additional in-season demand will likely need to come from existing inventory and may carry a premium.

UREA

Global Market: India recently accepted just 400,000 tonnes from its expected 1.5 million tonne tender, setting a softer tone across global markets. Traders who covered the full anticipated volume are now holding long positions, putting further downward pressure on prices. China was expected to re-enter the export market in April, which could have driven prices lower. However, those exports have now been pushed back to at least mid-June.

Domestic Outlook: Adding to the soft tone is a strengthening Australian dollar, which has eased local import costs. Had supply timing aligned, these combined factors may have brought urea pricing back into the high $600s.

Price Trends: Global indicators remain soft, and the likelihood of China re-entering the market continues to grow. If this occurs, it could tip the supply-demand balance further and apply additional pressure to global pricing through Q3.

FERTILISER MARKET SUMMARY

Phosphates

– Domestic prices have remained stable for the current season.

– MAP availability limited, DAP availability strong.

Urea

– Prices softening slowly.

– Long term trend continue to soften, potentially softer again if China re-offer export supply.

Agfert have released an updated price list reflecting a softer urea market. June requirements should be secured off this current pricing schedule.

July requirements can potentially wait for the next price update, which may be lower, urea ordered for July collection will not be available until the arrival of the July vessel.

We recommend ordering enough to cover your position through to the first or second week of July. Growers holding carryover stock from 2024 will benefit from this ongoing market softening.

Still no winner to Vater Machinery Season Break

A number of entrants have fallen away, but rest assured the rains will come. A June break is not uncommon, when you reflect on rainfall records. What is unusual is the lack of any significant rainfall since October.

In case you had not realised the desalination plant commissioned back in 2012 is cranking along at four times its normal level thats 300 megalitres litres per day to ensure our state still has a consistent water supply, the states reservoirs are at their lowest levels in 20 years.