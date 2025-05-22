Ideally finished lambs feature at SA Livestock Exchange

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – May 20

Lamb numbers reduced this week as agents offered 8500 lambs and 1500 sheep. Quality was mixed, however there were more ideally finished lambs throughout the offering.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with feeders and restockers, with better competition seeing prices generally trending dearer. Store crossbreds and merino lambs also reflected a lift in quality and stronger competition.

Crossbred store lambs sold from $85 to $105 as ideal stores ranged from $130 to $160. Ideal trade types sold from $170 to $180 as heavy trades ranged from $190 to $200, with extra heavies selling from $150 to $290 per head.

Merino stores sold from $70 to $155, trade weights ranged from $160 to $185 with shorn heavy weights selling from $190 to $210 per head. Hoggets sold mostly firm to make from $120 to $200 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $150 to $200, trade types ranged from $80 to $120 with light sheep fetching $30 to $70 per head.

Cattle – May 20

Numbers remained similar this week as agents offered 300 liveweight cattle and 40 open auction calves. Quality was generally fair to good across the pens with the usual trade and processor buyers providing good competition, with feeders and restockers active on suitable cattle.

Prices were generally firm across all weights and categories, with heavy cows selling to a dearer trend. Vealers sold from 310 cents to 340 cents as trade steers ranged from 330 cents to 360 cents, with heifers selling from 300 cents to 330 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 280 cents to 330 cents with heifers fetching 140 cents to 280 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers sold from 340 cents to 370 cents with heifers ranging from 290 cents to 350 cents per kilogram.

Heavy steers sold from 320 cents to 360 cents with heifers selling from 280 cents to 380 cents per kilogram. Heavy cows sold from 250 cents to 290 cents with light cows fetching 100 cents to 200 cents per kilogram.

Bulls sold from 200 cents to 260 cents per kilogram.