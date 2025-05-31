Blessings upon the farmers

Adrian Cook has provided an account from Arise a Farmer’s Hope, held across four days on May 14-17 at his property north of Mintaro. These were open to men but on the final night it was open to the whole family.

In times like these, when it can be difficult to stay positive, it’s important to know that you’re not on your own.

Arise a Farmers Hope was birthed out of a desire to see men walk in the fullness of who they’re created to be. The greatest call on a man’s life, is to be one.

If our hope is based on the next weather event, or on our newly elected government, or even on our own ability, we can be setting ourselves up for disappointment.

Over the four-day gathering, we heard from men, from all different walks of life, share personal stories of hope rooted in faith. Men were challenged and inspired by real world examples of what life can look like, when we are activated by faith.

It was also a demonstration of what can be achieved when we gather with a purpose, as donations of time, money and produce flowed in from far and wide, to release hope to a nation.

We’d like to thank everyone who contributed, and connected throughout the gathering.