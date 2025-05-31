Good competition for sheep off feedlot

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – May 27

Numbers remained similar as gents offered 9342 lambs and 2357 sheep. Quality was fair to good with lighter and store conditioned lambs yarded in large numbers.

Across the offering some ideally finished lambs off feed and the feedlot received extremely good competition with the best of the crossbred lambs peaking at $345 with a pen of exceptional merino lambs carrying a 30mm skin topped that section at $330 per head.

Sheep quality was again good with prices generally firm across the market. Crossbred store lambs sold from $95 to $120, ideal stores ranged from $140 to $180 as ideal trade lambs sold from $190 to $210.

Heavy trade lambs ranged from $210 to $230 with extreme heavy weights selling from $300 to $345 per head. Merino store lambs ranged from $80 to $175, trade merinos sold from $190 to $210 with heavy shorn lambs fetching $210 to $330 per head.

Hoggets sold in a wide range fetching from $150 to $220 per head. Heavy sheep sold from $150 to $200, trade types ranged from $80 to $120 with light sheep fetching $30 to $70 per head.

Cattle – May 27

A smaller yarding of 200 liveweight cattle and 65 calves met good competition from the usual buying group to see prices remain generally firm for type and condition.

Vealers sold from 310 cents to 340 cents as trade steers ranged from 330 cents to 360 cents, with heifers fetching 300 cents to 330 cents. Restocker steers sold from 280 cents to 330 cents with heifers ranging from 140 cents to 280 cents.

Feeder steers sold from 340 cents to 370 cents as heifers ranged from 290 cents to 350 cents. Heavy steers ranged from 320 cents to 360 cents as heifers sold from 280 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.

Heavy cows sold easier to make from 230 cents to 280 cents as lighter cows sold firm from 100 cents to 180 cents per kilogram. Bulls sold from 200 cents to 260 cents per kilogram.