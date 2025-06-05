New record lamb prices at Dublin

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – June 3

Another mixed quality offering came forward as agents offered 7500 lambs and 1800 sheep. The usual trade and processor buyers were in attendance and operating along with specialty butchers, and good restocker demand.

Good trade lambs sold firm on the previous week’s improved rates, while the shortage of good heavy lambs saw two record prices for this saleyard.

Ideally finished heavy crossbred lambs sold from $310 to a new record price of $360 per head, with heavy merino lambs peaking at $330 per head, also a record for Dublin.

These prices follow last week’s interstate trend as processors struggle to find heavy and export type lambs. Sheep quality was again good with prices here also reflecting a positive trend.

Crossbred store lambs sold from $95 to $120 as ideal stores ranged from $140 to $180. Ideal trade types sold from $190 to $210 with heavy trades ranging from $210 to $230. Extreme heavy weights sold from $310 to $360 per head.

Store merinos sold from $80 to $175, trade weights ranged from $190 to $210 with heavy weights selling from $310 to $330 per head. Hoggets sold from $150 to $210 per head.

Heavy sheep sold from $170 to $208, trade sheep ranged from $110 to $140 with light weights selling from $30 to $80 per head.

Cattle – June 3

A similar yarding to the previous week was again mixed in quality as agents offered 211 live weight and open auction cattle. The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with feeders and restocker orders.

Prices generally remained firm across the yearling and older cattle, with cows returning a positive trend.

Vealers sold from 300 cents to 340 cents, trade type yearling steers ranged from 330 cents to 340 cents with heifers selling from 300 cents to 330 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 280 cents to 330 cents with heifers fetching 140 cents to 280 cents. Feeder steers ranged from 340 cents to 360 cents with heifers selling from 290 cents to 350 cents per kilogram.

Heavy steers sold from 320 cents to 360 cents as heifers ranged from 280 cents to 300 cents per kilogram. Light cows sold from 150 cents to 230 cents with heavy cows fetching 260 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.

Bulls sold from 200 cents to 260 cents per kilogram.