Rural Aid relief bound for Eudunda

With many communities across the Mid North continue to battle drought conditions, Rural Aid is delivering a Farm Recovery Event to Eudunda from from next week.

Eudunda, like several areas, is facing some of the toughest conditions in recent memory, with farming families feeling the pressure of dry paddocks and shrinking water supplies, as well as the emotional and mental strain from the uncertainty of the season.

However Rural Aid is bringing a team of dedicated volunteers for a week long event, where they will help local farmers with duties including fencing repairs, yard and property maintenance, vegetation clearing and small scale repairs to restore safety, function and dignity to properties.

Rural Aid chief executive officer John Warlters said the drought had been unrelenting, and pressure on farming families had been immense.

“This isn’t just about dry weather, this is about livelihoods, legacies and mental health. Many farmers are doing it tough, quietly and without complaint. We’re here to say: you’re not alone,” he said.

As well as practical assistance, the Farm Recovery Event will also provide farmers with connection as volunteers will not only bring skills and tools, but also compassion, understanding and an open ear.

This Farm Recovery Event is one of several Rural Aid initiatives aimed to support rural communities impacted by drought. During the past 12 months Rural Aid has delivered more than 2.6 million litres of drinking water and 3100 bales of hay to South Australian farmers, as well as mental health and financial support.

Mr Warlters said it was all about helping those who were in need of it during a difficult time.

“Behind every bale of hay and every drop of water is the generosity of donors and partners who believe in supporting our rural communities,” he said.

“We are incredibly grateful to those who continue to stand with the bush.”

People can find out more, can donate and register to volunteer at future Farm Recovery Events by visiting ruralaid.org.au