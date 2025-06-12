Vater Machinery Season Break Competition called!

Andrew Parker

I am going to call it, this years break is as dodgy as last years and I am calling it Sunday, June 8.

There are a few reasons as to why I am calling it. Balaklava, where I have based the call has received between 15 and 16mm throughout the the last few days, which puts it on the money.

The season has changed, heaters were switched on, crops are emerging, forecast has a winter feel now and, the “I may change my mind” clause has been activated again.

Weekly rainfall totals across the region varied according to the Mesonet network.

Here are a few tallies for the week up till Sunday:

– Balaklava 15mm

– Pinery 24mm

– Halbury 16mm

– Hamley Bridge 24mm

– Snowtown 6mm

– Spalding 10mm

– Jamestown 24mm

– Caltowie 33mm

– Mundoora 12mm

– Nantawarra 6mm

– Auburn 24mm

– Farrell Flat 19mm

– Clare 21mm

– Hilltown 17mm

– Roseworthy 17mm

– Pinkerton Plains 23mm

– Saddleworth 23mm

– Mintaro 18mm

– Warnertown 34mm

– Brinkworth 7mm

– Yacka 8mm

– South Hummocks 13mm

Therefore this year’s winner of the Vater Machinery Season Break Competition is Dylan Wood of Owen, who chose June 7. As no one chose June 8 the “nearest the pin” rule applies. Congratulations Dylan, you can pick up your Vater Machinery prize pack from the Plains Producer office in Balaklava.

Time to root out gazinia daisies!

A La Trobe University study has found the invasive South African flower gazania is more resilient than previously understood, with its ability to adapt to different environments making it one of the biggest weed threats to Australian native grasslands and grain production.

This is an issue that South Australian Mallee farmers have been well aware of for some time, there are several herbicides that can tackle it along with cultivation.

It is an extremely hard weed to kill and it’s still available in some nurseries including Bunnings. If you find this weed/flower anywhere on a roadside or railway line kill it!

Do not let this flower follow the same path as the soursob, which caused massive crop losses only 40 years ago before a herbicide called roundup reduced its impact on farming country and crop yields. For goodness sake, do not buy this plant.