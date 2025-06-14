Heavy lambs a highlight with new saleyard records

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep. -June 10

Numbers reduced significantly as agents offered 4304 lambs and 425 sheep. Quality was again extremely mixed, however some ideal trade and heavy lambs were a highlight.

Good competition from the usual trade and processor buyers pushed heavy export lambs to a new saleyards record price of $398 per head while heavy merino lambs also created a new record to sell at $334 per head.

Overall the yarding sold $10 to $20 per head dearer. The few sheep on offer were generally of good quality with prices firm on the previous sale.

Crossbred store lambs sold from $100 to $145, as ideal stores ranged from $160 to $190. Ideal trade lambs sold from $210 to $240, heavy trades ranged from $245 to $265 with the few extra heavy weight selling from $310 to $398 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $95 to $175, trade weights ranged from $200 to $230 with heavy weights fetching $260 to $290. The few extreme heavy weights sold from $300 to $334 per head.

Hoggets sold from $170 to $235 per head. Light sheep sold from $30 to $80, trade weights sold from $110 to $140 with heavy weights sheep selling from $170 to $208 per head.

Cattle – June 10

A smaller yarding of 130 cattle met good competition from the usual buying group with prices remaining generally firm for type and condition. Vealer and yearling types made up the bulk of the numbers, with a small yarding of cows selling mostly firm.

Vealers sold from 300 cents to 340 cents as trade steers sold from 330 cents to 360 cents, its heifers fetching 310 cents to 340 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 300 cents to 345 cents with heifers fetching 200 cents to 310 cents per kilogram. Light cows sold from 150 cents to 230 cents with heavy cows ranging from 260 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.

Bulls sold from 200 cents to 260 cents per kilogram.