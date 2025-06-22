March shorn merinos set saleyards record

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – June 17

Numbers increased substantially as agents offered 10,000 lambs and 1500 sheep. Quality was generally fair to good with the usual trade and processor buyers, specialty butchers, feeders and restockers providing solid competition.

In a turnaround situation a well presented pen of 178 March-shorn extra heavy merino lambs set a new saleyards record price of $390 per head, only $4 per head behind their crossbred counterparts.

Crossbred store lambs through to heavy weights remained firm on last week’s improved rates, however merino store lambs and trade weights sold to an easier trend due mainly to presentation, and condition sheep prices also improved marginally on a generally good offering.

Cross bred light lambs sold from $100 to $145 as ideal stores ranged from $160 to $190. Ideal trade types sold from $210 to $240 with heavy weights selling from $245 to $265.

Extreme heavy weights sold from $300 to $394 per head. Merino store lambs sold from $75 to $170, trade weights ranged from $190 to $220 as extra heavies sold from $300 to $390 per head.

Light sheep sold from $50 to $80, trade types ranged from $110 to $140 with heavy weights fetching $200 to $240 per head.

Cattle – June 17

Quality was generally fair to good as agents offered 200 liveweight and open auction cattle. The usual trade and processor buyers were joined by feeders, restockers and specialty butchers with prices generally firm to marginally dearer across the offering.

Vealers sold from 330 cents to 414 cents, trade steers ranged from 360 cents to 400 cents with heifers fetching 330 cents to 360 cents per kilogram.

Restocker steers sold from 300 cents to 390 cents with heifer fetching 240 cents to 330 cents per kilogram. Feeder steers ranged from 370 cents to 390 cents as heifers sold from 330 cents to 340 cents.

Heavy steers sold from 340 cents to 389 cents with heifers fetching 280 cents to 300 cents per kilogram. Light cows sold from 180 cents to 270 cents with heavy cows ranging from 280 cents to 300 cents per kilogram.