Weather no deterrent at Livestock Exchange

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – June 24

Wild weather over much of the supplying areas did not deter vendors as agents offered 18,850 lambs and 2580 sheep under some trying conditions.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with feeders, restockers and specialty butchers with the overall quality seeing most classes sell to and easier trend.

Light store merino lambs and light merinos defied the trend to sell mostly firm on the previous sales buoyant results.

Cross bred light store lambs sold from $100 to $145 as ideal stores sold from $150 to $180. Ideal trade weights sold from $200 to $280, with heavy descriptions selling from $260 to $280 as the few extreme heavy weights ranged from $270 to $340 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $75 to $170, trade weights ranged from $175 to $210 with heavy weights $230 to $250 per head. Light sheep sold from $50 to $80, trade weights sold from $110 to $140 as heavy sheep ranged from $200 to $240 per head.