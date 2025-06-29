Rainfall fizzer

Andrew Parker

Despite all the computer models suggesting widespread rain last week, it was mostly just showers and although a few did manage 13-15mm, many areas only managed to scrape together 4-6mm. Which was probably just enough to wash in any urea and keep things ticking along. Farmers are still on the hunt for a good soaker soon. Early herbicide and urea application has been happening, and growers are hoping for a wet July to get late sown crops away to a flyer.

I have been in touch with the Composta and he has sent me his latest gardening tips for you.

Getting dirty with the Composta

Winter is finally here with plenty of wind and enough rain, although some areas have not even got enough rain for a paddock germination.

To the garden…there are plenty of things that need doing in the garden over winter that will set you up for a super spring.

Watering: While we have had some decent rain in the last few weeks, remember we have just come out of a record long, dry and warm period. The soil had no moisture except what you were putting into it, and many established trees around the district have died. Your fruit trees, deciduous trees and shrubs will still need a good deep soaking with the hose to get the moisture into the root zone. Any citrus trees loaded with fruit need a good regular weekly watering of a few hundred litres per week. Also remember do not plant new citrus in winter, wait until the soil has warmed up again in December or January.

Vegetable garden: Now is the time to plant lettuce, broccoli, peas, beans, garlic, leeks, cabbage, kale, onions, radish and rocket, among other things. Whether seed or seedlings, water in well after planting and protect constantly from insects, aphids and snails. You can lose a whole crop overnight if you’re not careful.

Tree planting: Now and for the next few months is a great time to plant deciduous trees, fruit trees (not citrus) and roses. Dig a hole twice as wide as the pot and add some well composted manure, water in well and add plenty of mulch over the top. Finish off with a few good waterings over the next few months if rain is light on and they should be away come spring.

Lawns: The lawn can look a bit shabby over winter as a lot of types prefer the warmer weather but regular mowing and a good fertilizer plan will have them looking great when spring hits again. Remember you don’t have to have the best lawn in town, you just need it to look better than your neighbours.

Enjoy the winter, hopefully it is a wet one and we can get some decent sub-soil moisture back in the ground.

Composta out.