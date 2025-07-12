Free workshop trucking into Jamestown

A free heavy-vehicle workshop aimed at producers will be held in Jamestown at Kelly Toyota on August 12.

The workshop is one of five being held across the state during August and is being delivered by the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) in conjunction with the Grain Producers South Australia (GPSA).

The ‘Roadworthy Heavy Vehicle…Made Easy!’ workshop will be presented by National Transport Consulting director Bernie O’Hara, who has more than 40 years of experience in the transport industry.

Each event is open to grain producers and all Primary Producers SA (PPSA) commodity group members who own and operate their own heavy vehicles.

The workshop program is designed to take the complexity out of vehicle compliance by giving producers a clear understanding of their obligations, including road safety awareness, maintenance responsibilities, and how to use the NHVR Heavy Vehicle Inspection Manual as a practical tool.

Mr O’Hara will walk producers through regulatory requirements and common pitfalls that catch operators out.

Each producer who attends will be eligible for one free roadworthy inspection following the workshop with a participating local mechanic.

GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the workshops were about putting producers in control of their road safety obligations.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for grain producers and other commodity group members to get their heavy vehicle compliance right,” he said.

“This initiative is about more than ticking boxes. It’s about ensuring your vehicles are safe, your business is protected, and your team can operate with peace of mind.

“We know compliance can sometimes feel like a moving target — this program helps bring it into focus.

“GPSA is proud to once again partner with NHVR on this initiative, and we’re grateful to the local mechanics who are providing their time and expertise to support our workshops.”

Places are limited and early registration is encouraged. Producers can register online via www.grainproducerssa.com.au