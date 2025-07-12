GPSA seek feedback for blueprint

Grain Producers SA (GPSA) released a draft of the updated South Australian Grain Industry Blueprint for public consultation with submissions to close on July 18.

Feedback has been encouraged for the 2025–2035 plan building on the original strategy released in 2020, which helped guide coordinated growth across the value chain.

The sector surpassed its original target of $6 billion gross food revenue years ahead of schedule, signalling a need to update the blueprint.

The refreshed blueprint aims to cement South Australia as a national leader in fostering a trusted, sustainable and highly productive grain industry.

GPSA Chief Executive Officer Brad Perry said the draft blueprint, developed by consultant Hudson-Howells with input from growers, researchers, exporters and supply chain partners now needed broader industry feedback to help shape the final version.

“This draft has been built through wide-ranging consultation and now it’s over to grain producers and industry stakeholders to provide input that will ensure it’s practical, relevant and forward-looking,” he said.

“We’re now inviting all voices across the industry to help us finalise a blueprint that truly reflects where industry needs to head for the next decade.

“The blueprint sets out clear strategic priorities around production sustainability, market alignment and innovation adoption; all grounded in real-world conditions faced by South Australian grain producers.”

As opposed to the five pillars from the previous blueprint, the 2025-2035 blueprint focuses on three. These are secure and sustainable production systems; trusted markets and market alignment; and innovation, adoption and adaptability.

The updated Blueprint project was made possible due to funding support from the State Government.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven said the grains industry was a cornerstone of the South Australian economy and a vital part of regional communities.

“This updated Grain Industry Blueprint, supported by State Government funding, provides a strong foundation to help the sector adapt to new challenges, embrace innovation and build on its global reputation for quality and sustainability,” she said.

“This draft Blueprint reflects the increasing importance of innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness in the grains sector.

“I commend GPSA for leading this work and welcome the contribution of growers to ensure it delivers practical outcomes on the ground.”

The draft Blueprint and a summary of key changes can be found on the GPSA website or at www.grainproducerssa.com.au/projects/sa-grain-industry-blueprint/