Numbers ease after rough weather

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – June 8

Numbers eased this week as agents offered 5200 lambs and 1000 sheep, and given the extremely rough weather experienced overnight the yarding presented in very good condition.

Supplementary fed lambs made up a sizeable proportion of the offering, with the merino lambs as good as we have seen here in recent months.

The usual trade and processor buyers were in attendance, however one did not operate fully. Prices were generally firm on recent sales, however the sale did fluctuate in places.

The best of the crossbred lambs peaked at $375 with merinos topping at $332 per head. Crossbred light store lambs sold from $95 to $135 as ideal stores ranged from $135 to $170.

Ideal trade weights sold from $190 to $210, with heavy trades ranging from $230 to $245. Heavy weights sold from $260 to $280, with extreme heavy weights selling from $300 to $375 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $65 to $160 as trade weights ranged from $175 to $210. Heavy weights sold from $230 to $250, with heavy weights selling from $270 to $332 per head.

Medium weight mutton sold from $50 to $164 with heavy mutton fetching $172 to $210 per head.