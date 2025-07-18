New saleyard record as winter issues arise

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 15 July

Winter supply issues are now affecting numbers as agents offered 5000 lambs and 1500 sheep. While lamb quality was very good, in fact as good as we have seen this winter, weight is the problem.

The best of the supplementary fed lambs were outstanding with the top pen reaching a new saleyards record price for Dublin of $400 per head, and estimated to be in the 1150 cents to 1200 cents per kilogram range.

The usual trade buyers were a little more animated this week as they jostled on the best of the lambs. Secondary and trade lambs sold firm on the previous week, but returns were still more than attractive.

Sheep numbers were similar and quality was generally good, with prices easier on recent sales. A few sizeable lines of merino ram lambs in prime condition peaked at $250 per head.

Crossbred light store sold from $95 to $135 as ideal stores ranged from $135 to $170. Ideal trades sold from $190 to $140 as heavy trades ranged from $230 to $245.

Heavy weights sold from $245 to $310 as extra heavies ranged from $320 to $400 per head.

Merino store lambs sold from $65 to $160, trade weights ranged from $175 to $210 as heavy weights sold from $230 to $250 with the few extreme heavy weights selling from $270 to $330 per head.

Light sheep sold from $30 to $60, trade weights ranged from $100 to $130 with heavy weights fetching $160 to $180 per head.