Good quality for reduced offering

Market Reporter: John Traeger

SA LIVESTOCK EXCHANGE DUBLIN REPORT

Sheep – 29 July

Numbers reduced substantially as agents offered 4500 lambs and 500 sheep. Quality was generally good to very good as prices remained firm on the most recent sale.

The usual trade and processor buyers were active along with feeder and restocker orders. The best of the supplementary fed heavy lambs sold from $320 to a top of $385 per head.

Extremely light crossbred lambs sold from $92 to $165 as light trade types ranged from $178 to $215. Trade weights sold from $185 to $230 as heavy trade weights ranged from $220 to $302.

Extreme heavy weights sold from $320 to $385 per head. Light merino lambs sold from $165 to $178, trade weights ranged from $225 to $266 with heavy weights ranging from $270 to $350 per head.

The small offering of sheep sold generally firm.

Cattle – 29 July

A small but generally good quality offering was presented as agents offered 200 liveweight and open auction cattle. The small offering of prime cattle met strong competition with specialty butchers booking most of these to a top of 518 cents per kilogram.

A sizeable draft of pastoral yearling cattle also sold strongly to feeders and restockers. Vealer steers sold from 460 cents to 475 cents as heifers ranged from 454 cents to 464 cents.

Yearling steers sold from 400 cents to 518 cents with yearling heifers fetching 414 cents to 470 cents. Yearling bulls sold from 360 cents to 475 cents per kilogram.