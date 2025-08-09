Hart internship opening doors in grain research

A one-year research internship in South Australia’s Mid North is proving a powerful springboard for early-career agricultural graduates, with former participants crediting the program for launching them into successful roles across the grains industry.

Jade Rose and Declan Anderson are among past interns who say their time with the Hart Field Site Group (Hart) gave them the confidence, skills and industry connections to pursue their careers.

“Hart opened my eyes to an entire industry of all different kinds of jobs that agriculture can provide,” Jade said.

For Declan, the internship solidified his interest in grains research.

“At Hart, I was involved the whole way through — from trials planning to sowing and data analysis, and that meant I could hit the ground running, as a trusted and competent employee, when I stepped into a research job,” he said.

Now in its 11th year, the Hart Research Internship is once again being offered for 2026, with applications now open to recent graduates looking to follow a similar path.

The one-year, fully-paid position, based in Clare, provides a post-graduate the opportunity to gain valuable skills over a full season of broadacre cropping trials research and extension, build valuable networks, and make a real difference to Australian agriculture.

The initiative is proudly supported by the South Australian Grains Industry Trust (SAGIT), the SA Drought Hub, and SARDI.

Hart executive officer Sandy Kimber said the internship was targeting an agricultural science, or equivalent, post-graduate (up to five years post-graduate) with a keen interest in developing a career in grains research.

“The Hart internship is all about building capacity in grains research and helping kick-start a rewarding career in agriculture,” she said.

“It’s a really diverse and hands-on program that gives the successful applicant the chance to be involved in every part of what we do at Hart, from designing trials to statistics and analysis, and everything in between. There’s also great exposure to extension work, including communications and events.

“On top of the technical skills, there’s a strong focus on professional development, including collaboration, teamwork, and learning how to work effectively in a research environment.

“By the end of the internship, they’ll have developed strong networks with growers, agronomists, researchers and industry players, connections that will be really valuable for their future career.”

Research areas include weed management and control, soil fertility and crop nutrition, crop entomology, agronomy, seeding systems, drought resilience and more.

While the intern will gain experience working across all of Hart’s extensive field trials, the Hart team use the intern’s personal areas of interest when selecting a focus project, giving the intern more responsibility and autonomy.

The program also offers the equivalent of two weeks’ placement at SARDI, Waite, working alongside a key collaborating researcher. For Jade and Declan, the Hart research internship was an experience they credit with helping launch their careers.

Jade (Hart intern 2019) is now program manager for Upper North Farming Systems, another grower group, where she works alongside Hart’s 2024 regional intern, Miffy Purslow.

“The possibilities are endless, and the things you learn at Hart definitely don’t pigeonhole you into working a certain role or a research role,” Jade said.

“It opens up possibilities to work in anything and teaches you so many skills that are applicable across a wide range of jobs.”

Declan (Hart intern 2021) took up a Hart research internship as an Adelaide University Bachelor of Agricultural Science graduate, having also done some work in research before graduating.

On finishing his internship, Declan went on to work in a research role with a private consultant, and is now working on the family farm in Ouyen, Victoria.

He encourages anyone interested in a career in grains research to apply for a Hart research internship.

“For anyone that’s not overly familiar with the research space, or anyone wanting to get into it, it’s a great program to learn all the required skills with a fantastic team, in a great area of the state,” he said.

Applications for the Hart regional internship close on 22 August, with the position to begin on 23 February (anegotiable).

See www.hartfieldsite.org.au for full internship and application details. Applicants are required to read the information thoroughly before applying for the position.